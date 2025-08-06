Brewers' Pat Murphy Makes Humorous Confession About Milwaukee's Success
The Milwaukee Brewers just don't stop.
Winners of 44 of their last 60 games, the Brewers now lead the National. League Central by four games. They've got the best record in baseball, and with their next win, they'll be the first team with 70 victories so far this season, which would be the fastest they've gotten there in franchise history.
But how are the Brewers doing it? How can they destroy the competition when they don't have an All-Star in their batting order, and could barely cobble together five pitchers to fill out a rotation at the start of the season?
Brewers manager Pat Murphy has a confession about that particular aspect of his team: He has no idea why they're so good.
“To say I know how our environment affects people? I have no idea,” Murphy said on Tuesday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I really don't. And I don't want to know. I don't want it evaluated. I just want to keep trying to make the environment healthy and good and better -- and authentic.”
Perhaps Murphy is afraid to take too much of the credit for himself, and he did inherit a division winner last season when he took over the managerial gig from Craig Counsell. But later in the same press conference, Murphy gave a telling sign of why he's so good at his job, as he seemingly issued a challenge to his team.
“You really have to be disciplined right now more than ever before,” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “I love this team. I love who they are, but you have to play the game a certain way, and you can't assume that everything's going to go our way going forward.
"You're going to have some bumps in the road, but you have 49 games in the regular season left to play, and if we take care of business there, then we'll have another season.”
Murphy is a proponent of tough love, and he keeps his team focused on the next task at hand. That kind of managing only works when the players can tell how much the manager truly cares about their success, and it shows with Murphy in spades.
More MLB: What Brewers Should Have Done At Trade Deadline, Per The Athletic