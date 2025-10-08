Brewers' Pat Murphy Raises Concern Over Jackson Chourio's Injury Status
Jackson Chourio has arguably become the most vital piece for the Milwaukee Brewers in the playoffs.
After homering to break the score open in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, Chourio is now 10-for-18 in his five-game postseason career. The 21-year-old has a knack for delivering when the lights are brightest, and the Brewers will hope he's there for them in many more big moments this month.
However, the fact that Chourio performed so well in a game he wasn't guaranteed to play in doesn't mean the concerns have fully passed.
Chourio's hamstring injury still a concern
Chourio, who left Game 1 in the bottom of the second inning with a hamstring issue, was removed from the game again on Monday, which made sense to avoid risk in the late innings. But according to Brewers manager Pat Murphy, the move was also made because Chourio felt his hamstring pull a bit again.
“He felt it again,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “We'll treat him today, hopefully he'll have a light day, and hopefully he'll be good to go.”
Chourio had to leg out an infield single in the top of the sixth inning on Monday, and he also took an awkward path to second base on the next play, an error by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.
It's hard to imagine the 21-year-old missing Game 3, considering what he showed himself to be capable of even while compromised. But the Brewers have to continue exercising caution, so there's no guarantee of anything until an official announcement is made.
Even as we wait for news, it's hard not to marvel at Chourio's ability to perform under the circumstances. And Murphy is on the same page.
“Like every other 21-year-old, he has his insecurities and he has his things that maybe get him derailed,” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “But just in him, his expectations of himself on the baseball field and what he thinks he can do, it's remarkable.
“To see him get fueled by the moment, it's unusual for someone that age. Most, it would push them back or maybe limit them. For Jackson, it fuels him.”
Game 3 begins at 4:08 p.m. CT on Wednesday, as the Brewers will look to eliminate the Cubs on their own home field.
