Brewers Players Make Surprise Pick For Milwaukee's All-Star Rep In Recent Poll
One of the keys to the Milwaukee Brewers' success is that they're anything but a one-man show.
Look up and down the Brewers' stats page this season, and you won't find a lot of standouts. But collectively, they've scored timely runs, kept games from getting out of reach on the mound, and made big plays on defense.
All of that begs the question: who will be the Brewers' All-Star, assuming they only have one? If they're lucky, maybe they'll get two, but either way, they don't have many players who fit the prototype of a representative at the Midsummer Classic.
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel attempted to answer this question earlier this week. Hogg polled the Brewers' roster to see who they thought deserved All-Star recognition, and the most common answer was a fairly big surprise: relief pitcher Abner Uribe.
"Abner Uribe was not only the most-mentioned name from that group, but got more votes than any player on the team," Hogg wrote. "The case for Uribe as the Brewers’ most valuable reliever is a fairly easy one to make; Uribe leads the majors in holds and ranks third among all NL relievers in strikeouts, all the while owning a 2.25 ERA."
Uribe, 25, would be a great All-Star story considering his sideways 2024 campaign. He was sent to Triple-A for much of the season after a rocky start, and wound up posting a 6.91 ERA in 14 appearances at the big-league level.
This season, Uribe has been nothing but reliable, and the Brewers have needed everything he could give them in close games. He's a key reason they've managed a 48-38 record, only three games out of the lead in the National League Central.
Though Uribe isn't one of the Brewers' "stars," per se, it's telling that his teammates think he's worthy of All-Star inclusion. The game will take place on Jul. 15, and rosters will be announced sometime on the 13th.
