Brewers Predicted To Acquire 6-Foot-6 Power-Hitting Outfielder
It's going to be a busy next month for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Major League Baseball calendar will soon shift to the trade deadline, where the Brewers will have a more difficult buy/sell decision than most. But up first: the MLB Draft, where Milwaukee will try to replenish its young core with a new game-changer.
Milwaukee's lineup has been a bit disappointing in 2025, and power has been a specific issue. The Brewers have only 69 team home runs, 25th in the league, down from 16th a year ago. It's certainly an area the team could look to fortify in the first round of the draft.
Fortunately, two prospect gurus see arguably the best pure power hitter in the draft falling into the Brewers' lap with the 20th overall pick.
On Thursday, MLB.com prospect evaluators Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo predicted that the Brewers would draft Texas A&M University outfielder Jace LaViolette, a 6-foot-6 left-handed hitter with ridiculous power potential.
"MLB Pipeline's No. 2 Draft prospect entering the year, LaViolette dropped after a not-stellar junior year for the Aggies," the authors wrote. "But his combination of physicality, athleticism and upside should start getting real intriguing if he remains available for this long."
In three years at A&M, LaViolette popped 68 home runs. His "down year" in 2025 consisted of 18 long balls and a 1.003 OPS, compared to 29 dingers and a 1.175 OPS in 2024, when he established himself as a future first-round pick.
If LaViolette's struggles cause him to slip, Milwaukee could make the league rue the day they let one of the league's top home run hitters land in their laps. This would be a no-brainer pick if the youngster is still on the board.
