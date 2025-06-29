Brewers Predicted To Bring Coveted Future Star To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have the No. 20 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft and now we are just weeks away from finding out who the team will take.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel shared a mock draft and predicted that Coastal Carolina catcher Caden Bodine will be the guy for Milwaukee.
"No. 20. Milwaukee Brewers," McDaniel said. "Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina. Top 150 rank: 35. Bodine's range starts in the middle of the round with numbers-oriented teams being on him most due to his contact rates and framing prowess, both attributes that Milwaukee emphasizes. Lots of contact-oriented bats are tied here, such as Kilen, Houston, Slater de Brun and Daniel Pierce. I could also see this being a possible floor for Wood."
This is a guy who could help in the big leagues in the not-so-distant future. He's 21 years old and has been great for Coastal Carolina. He played 67 games this season and slashed .318/.454/.461 with five homers, 42 RBIs, 18 doubles, and 55 runs scored in 67 games played.
The Brewers have William Contreras in the majors and No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero not far himself. But, if Bodine is the top player available when Milwaukee gets on the clock, there's no reason to not pull the trigger. Milwaukee has proved that it is great at developing young talent, as shown through the current big league roster. No matter who the Brewers take, they will probably find a way to turn them into a solid big leaguer one day.
