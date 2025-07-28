Brewers Predicted To Bring Top Slugger To Milwaukee In Huge Deadline Heist
Major League Baseball's hottest team cooled down a bit over the weekend.
The Milwaukee Brewers just lost their first series since Jul. 3, dropping two of three to the sneaky Miami Marlins. With the trade deadline looming, they'll now shift their focus to a series with the Chicago Cubs that will decide who leaves with sole possession of first place in the National League Central.
This Cubs team is ferocious, and it's going to be a tough battle the rest of the way. The Brewers could certainly use one more big bat to tilt the scales in their favor - a bat very much like Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, perhaps.
One baseball writer believes that a major third base upgrade is on its way to Milwaukee.
On Sunday, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut predicted that Suárez would be traded to the Brewers by Thursday's deadline, giving Milwaukee a .904 OPS and 36 home runs to add to its lineup, which lacks power.
"The New York Yankees took themselves out of the mix for Eugenio Suarez with the Ryan McMahon trade and the Seattle Mariners already made a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks for first baseman Josh Naylor. There are still a few viable suitors for Suarez, but those clubs also need to balance their needs for starting pitching," wrote Johnson.
"Enter the Milwaukee Brewers. Suarez is perfect for a team that has the fifth-lowest OPS (.609) at third base this season. He’ll round out the Brewers’ lineup nicely, pairing with a deep pitching staff to help Milwaukee earn a playoff spot."
Just because the Yankees and Mariners are somewhat less likely than they were a few days ago to nab Suárez doesn't mean the coast is clear. The Cubs themselves could be in on the two-time All-Star, as could the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and Houston Astros.
Milwaukee has to be decisive in the next four days. If they think Suárez is the bat to put them over the top, they have to give up at least one high-caliber prospect, which is always tough to do for a player headed to free agency at the end of the year.
