Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With $34M Slugger After Two-Year Stint
This has been a magical season for the Milwaukee Brewers, but that doesn't mean the team will look the same in six months' time.
Pressure is building on the Brewers to go on a deep postseason run after first-round exits in three of the last four years. Regardless of what happens in October, the team will have tough calls to make on bringing back (or not bringing back) some of its free agents.
However, one Brewers writer thinks the call Milwaukee will make on its most experienced first baseman is already set in stone.
Brewers predicted to move on from 1B Rhys Hoskins
On Friday, FanSided's Tyler Koerth predicted that the Brewers would let Rhys Hoskins walk in free agency this winter after seeing modest results at best on the two-year, $34 million investment they made in the 32-year-old before the 2024 campaign.
"In his second year with the Brewers, Hoskins appeared to be back on track offensively, until a thumb sprain sidelined him for two months," Koerth wrote. "Since returning, he’s taken on a reduced role, as Andrew Vaughn has emerged as a key contributor in his absence.
"With Vaughn under team control through 2026 and beyond, and promising first base prospects like Blake Burke, Eric Bitonti, and Andrew Fisher rising through the system, committing $18 million to retain Hoskins almost certainly isn’t in the team’s plans this winter."
Hoskins just returned from a two-month absence from a sprain and bone bruise in his left thumb. In 84 games this year, he's managed a .769 OPS and 115 OPS+, which isn't bad production by any means, but also isn't ideal for a somewhat expensive player at an offense-only position.
With Hoskins back in the fold, the Brewers have three primary first baseman who look to have spots sewn up on the playoff roster (including Vaughn and Jake Bauers). How much Hoskins plays will determine his opportunities to make himself a few extra million bucks in the postseason, where he's had past success during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies.
