Brewers Predicted To Land World Series Champion Outfielder At Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have earned the right to go shopping for upgrades at the trade deadline.
Entering play on Wednesday, the Brewers are 52-40, a season-best 12 games over .500. They've got a hold on the number-two Wild Card spot in the National League, and they only trail the Chicago Cubs by 2 1/2 games for first place in the NL Central.
Sure, it's not as if the Brewers will suddenly become the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets. But they'll be in the thick of the playoff race all summer, so they can and should put their chips on the table if they identify a big name or two who fit their needs.
One baseball analyst thinks a power-hitting outfielder with a notorious recent playoff track record would make a lot of sense.
On Tuesday, Greg Amsinger of MLB Network predicted that the Brewers would swing a trade for Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García before the Jul. 31 deadline.
"Adolis García will get traded," Amsinger said. "He's the number-one target for the Milwaukee Brewers. I know Andrew Vaughn's over there from the (Chicago) White Sox, hit a home run the other day... he's not the right-handed bat. Rhys Hoskins (is) on the IL.
"They need an outfielder that's got slug. Adolis García hitting behind Christian Yelich is going to make a really good Brewers team even better."
García, 32, has actually become a more valuable defensive contributor in 2025 than he is on offense, so in that sense, he'd fit right in with the Brewers. He has just 10 home runs and a disappointing .658 OPS, a stark contrast to his 39-homer, All-Star campaign in 2023.
García and the Rangers' offense as a whole have been in a two-year slump. Maybe what everyone needs is a clean break, and the Brewers would have a proven postseason slugger for a year and a half as a result.
