Brewers Predicted To Lose $34 Million Free Agent To AL Contender
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball, and if they can stay hot over the final few weeks, it'll stay that way. They're loaded with talent from top to bottom, but they could get even better in the offseason.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted the Brewers' 2026 opening day lineup and had Christian Yelich in the designated hitter slot and Andrew Vaughn at first base.
"The Brewers are a notoriously frugal organization, and Andrew Vaughn could see his salary climb to the $8 million range in his final year of arbitration after he earned $5.9 million this year," Reuter wrote. "After a red-hot start to his time in Milwaukee, he is hitting .257/.313/.362 with two home runs in his last 28 games, so the potential remains for him to be non-tendered this winter if he doesn't finish strong."
This lineup looks similar to some lineups the Brewers have used this year, but one player is missing: Rhys Hoskins.
Rhys Hoskins likely leaving Brewers after 2025 season
Hoskins has an $18 million mutual option for next year and the Brewers will almost certainly decline it. With that in mind, Reuter predicted the Minnesota Twins would land the slugger in free agency, likely for a bit cheaper than $18 million a year.
"After a disappointing first season in Milwaukee, slugger Rhys Hoskins was on his way to a much better 2025 campaign before a thumb injury sidelined him in early July," Reuter wrote. "He is expected to return soon, but age and recent injury history will likely take a bite out of his earning power this winter. The Twins could bargain hunt another one-year stopgap at first base after signing Carlos Santana prior to 2024 and Ty France last offseason."
Hoskins had a solid run with the Brewers, but injuries and the emergence of Vaughn killed Hoskins' momentum. The only way he could return to Milwaukee is on a very team-friendly deal, and even then, it's unlikely.
The slugger would fit at first base with the Twins, as Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a down year this season.
