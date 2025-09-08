Brewers Predicted To Lose Veteran All-Star In Free Agency Move
The Milwaukee Brewers have been the best team in baseball for most of the year, and it's come from the effort of the entire roster and then some.
The Brewers' lineup is loaded with under-the-radar talent from top to bottom. Their pitching staff is headlined by Freddy Peralta, but there are plenty of other top-end arms on the roster. But Milwaukee will have its work cut out for itself in the offseason, considering it may lose a key player or two.
FanSided's Owen Jonas recently predicted the Brewers would lose star pitcher Brandon Woodruff in free agency this winter. Woodruff has a mutual option on his contract, but it seems like he's unlikely to opt in, considering how well he's pitching this season.
Brandon Woodruff could leave Brewers in free agency this winter
"This one is going to hurt Brewers fans. Brandon Woodruff, the longest tenured Brewer, faces a tough decision this offseason; on his current contract, there exists a $20 million mutual option. Mutual options are hardly ever picked up as both the team and the player have to agree on their value and believe that accepting the option is the best-case scenario for both parties," Jonas wrote. "What’s interesting about Woody’s situation is that he holds a sizable $10 million buyout if the Brewers don’t pick up the option, meaning Milwaukee is going to spend $10 million whether they retain Woody on their 2026 roster or not.
"While there’s a small chance that Woody and the Brewers come to an agreement on the mutual option, more likely Woodruff will decline his end of the deal and search for a multi-year contract. In such a scenario, it will be difficult for the small-market Brewers to match the offers of their counterparts with larger payrolls. Woody’s ties to the Brewers’ organization could help the team's chances of retaining their fan favorite starting pitcher, but such a contract won’t come cheap."
Woodruff has been impressive this season, making 11 starts while holding a 3.32 ERA for Milwaukee. But that's the exact reason the Brewers will lose him at the end of the year.
He's more valuable than his mutual option. The righty could land a two or three-year deal in free agency that's worth two or three times as much as his mutual option.
If the Brewers want Woodruff to come back to Milwaukee, they're going to need to spend a bit of money. That's not something the Brewers often do.
