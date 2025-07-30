Brewers Predicted To Make Last-Minute Impact Trade With Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers might be the best team in baseball right now, but that doesn't mean they should be satisfied.
Milwaukee entered play on Wednesday at 64-43, including a 39-15 record since late May. They're not likely to broker some sort of blockbuster by the Thursday evening trade deadline, but they can certainly make moves on the margins.
The bullpen is always an area contending teams look to upgrade, and the Brewers should be no different. Milwaukee's 3.87 bullpen ERA is 14th in baseball - good, but not great.
Brewers writer Tremayne Person of FanSided thinks Milwaukee will make a move with the Miami Marlins for a dependable middle reliever.
On Wednesday, Person projected that the Brewers would add 30-year-old right-hander Anthony Bender by 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.
"(Bender) has quietly put together a solid season with a 1.83 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 45 appearances. Most importantly for the Brewers, he comes with two years of team control. That alone is enough to make Milwaukee’s front office take notice," wrote Person.
"In a market flooded with rental relievers, Bender represents more of a long-term view, something the Brewers traditionally prioritize when making deals. He’d be a plug-and-play option for a bullpen that could use another boost."
History is littered with the Brewers taking pitchers ranging from bad to pretty good at the major league level and making them exponentially better. No one would be shocked if they did the same with a relatively unknown name like Bender for the next two months.
General manager Matt Arnold is undoubtedly working the phones as we speak, so it will be intriguing to see if he abides by Person's prediction.
