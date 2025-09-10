Brewers' Projected $15 Million Veteran Facing Do-Or-Die Stretch Run
The Milwaukee Brewers may have their playoff seeding all but locked up, but there's still plenty to play for in September.
Free agency looms at the end of every Major League Baseball season, and for veterans looking to sign lucrative contracts, performance in September is absolutely critical. Players can gain or lose tens of millions of dollars in the next few weeks alone depending on their performances.
Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins may have the most at risk, as his future in Milwaukee looks murky at best, and he's at an age where teams will likely only take a shot at him if they think he can be a true impact hitter.
Hoskins' contract projection could swing either way soon
Hoskins will turn 33 just before opening day next season, and it's hard to anticipate he'll get anything close to the two-year, $34 million deal the Brewers gave him heading into 2024. But his season stats are in a place that could still go either way, bringing his dollar value along for the ride.
According to Spotrac's latest market value projections, Hoskins' estimated worth in free agency is two years, $14.6 million. That's based in part on past contracts handed out to veterans like Brandon Belt, Josh Bell, and Yandy Díaz at similar ages.
Hoskins is currently slashing .241/.339/.426 in 83 games this year, belting 12 home runs and collecting 42 RBIs. That's a 113 OPS+, which isn't necessarily a problem, but it would be the third-worst season of his career, only a year removed from his worst.
It's also not guaranteed Hoskins will get everyday reps down the stretch, or even anything close to that. Andrew Vaughn took over the first-base job to great success after Hoskins hit the injured list in July, and though Vaughn has slowed down of late, lefty Jake Bauers is in the picture, too.
Ultimately, teams want veterans they think can hit big home runs for them, and Hoskins could erase a lot of question marks by popping a few balls out of the yard in September, then doing damage in October while helping the Brewers win a playoff series at long last.
If he accomplishes those objectives, perhaps he can find a deal somewhere that pays him eight figures per year instead of seven.
More MLB: Brewers' Future Is Bright, According To Latest Expert Rookie Of The Year Poll