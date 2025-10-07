Brewers Pulled A Fast One On Cubs In Game 2 With Sneaky Pitching Ploy
There's no good way to prepare for a pitcher pumping consistent 102-mph fastballs, but it really helps to make sure your opponent doesn't know he's coming.
The Milwaukee Brewers were coy about their pitching plans for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the rival Chicago Cubs. Lefty Aaron Ashby served as the opener, but beyond Ashby, manager Pat Murphy was tight-lipped about where the team would turn next.
Though starting pitcher Quinn Priester seemed like the natural candidate to pitch those important innings after his 13-win season, the Brewers instead turned the game over to Jacob Misiorowski, the rookie with one of the hardest fastballs on the planet, for three crucial bulk innings.
Priester admits he was never pitching
Misiorowski delivered, racking up four strikeouts and allowing just one hit over three electrifying innings. But what happened with Priester, who'd seemingly earned the right to pitch those bulk innings after his superior regular season?
According to the 25-year-old himself, the game was always going to be Misiorowski's at the earliest possible clean inning. Priester went out to the bullpen to warm up before the game, but all he was trying to do was convince the Cubs he was going to factor into the game plan.
“Did they say already that it was a total deke?” Priester said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Or did you just know, because it’s a total Brewers thing to do. I didn’t care. I thought, ‘If this is going to help us one percent, or help us on one at-bat or one pitch, why not?'
“I wasn’t pitching today, so if that’s one way I can help us win, screw it. I’ll do whatever.”
Milwaukee's all-hands-on-deck approach to the postseason is a bellwether of how badly the club wants a championship. In year 57 as a franchise, that goal appears more attainable than ever before.
Priester will now presumably get a chance to finish out the series, either as a starter or bulk reliever, in Game 3. But then again, perhaps it's unwise to assume anything with this bunch.
