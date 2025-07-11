Brewers Pursuing Diamondbacks Slugger 'Makes Sense,' Per MLB Insider
Could this be the year the Milwaukee Brewers steal the show at the trade deadline?
After a 25-28 start to the season, the Brewers have come roaring into the playoff picture with a 28-12 stretch beginning in late May. Entering play on Friday, they're just two games behind the Chicago Cubs, one of the darling teams of the baseball season, for the lead in the National League Central.
There were whispers early on this season about the Brewers being "opportunistic" sellers at the trade deadline. But they're playing far too well to do that now, and they might be one big name away from usurping the Cubs at the top of the division.
Could Milwaukee take a big swing at arguably the biggest bat on the trade market? Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic seems to think so.
On Friday, Rosenthal named the Brewers as realistic potential suitors for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who was recently named to his second All-Star team ahead of his impending free agency this winter.
"Suárez, an All-Star for the second time, (makes sense) for the Milwaukee Brewers, among other clubs," wrote Rosenthal. "The Diamondbacks, even if they choose not to be pure sellers, could move Suárez to open third for Jordan Lawlar. The Brewers, working off their current surplus of starting pitching, could offer a controllable starter in return.
"For such a pitcher, though, the Brewers almost certainly would want more than two months of Suárez. And the Diamondbacks, as they face the potential losses of righties Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in free agency, might at least need to consider such a deal."
Suárez, 33, has a robust OPS of .873 and leads all major league third basemen with 29 home runs this season. He'd be a major offensive upgrade over Caleb Durbin, who could still play a valuable utility/bench role for the remainder of his rookie season.
Who would the aforementioned controllable pitcher be that Milwaukee might ship to Arizona? Certainly not Jacob Misiorowski, who looks like a superstar in the making, and even Quinn Priester feels like a tough name to let go after his recent breakout.
So, would the Diamondbacks be interested in a DL Hall resurgence? Top prospect Robert Gasser after recovering from Tommy John surgery? Or 2024 rookie standout Tobias Myers, demoted to Triple-A after a 4.95 ERA in six big-league outings this year?
It's a lot to unpack, but it's encouraging to see the Brewers linked to such a big bat at this time of year.
