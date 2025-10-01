Brewers' Quinn Priester Reveals Status Of Milwaukee's NLDS Rotation Plans
Thank goodness the Milwaukee Brewers traded for Quinn Priester.
Priester came to the Brewers in an April trade with the Boston Red Sox, who had the then-24-year-old in the minors while the likes of Sean Newcomb and Walker Buehler were still around. But although he possessed a 6.23 ERA in 21 major league appearances at the time, the former first-round pick was about to show the world why the Brewers were right to have faith in him.
With a remarkable regular season that included a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings and a streak of 19 straight starts won by the Brewers, Priester has made a good case to be the team's Game 2 starter in the upcoming National League Division Series.
Priester unsure about Brewers' Game 2 plans
However, during his appearance on "Foul Territory" on Wednesday, Priester revealed that manager Pat Murphy has not yet told the other pitchers who will start, beyond ace Freddy Peralta getting the ball in Game 1.
"We don't know that yet," Priester said. "Right now, I'm just staying ready for whatever role the team needs me in. Absolutely looking forward to getting into my first postseason game in whatever role that is.
"I've been opened for this year, I've came in after three innings, I've started, and I feel prepared and ready for whatever role Murph ... and everybody there thinks is going to help us win a game."
The Brewers would have had an easy choice to make if Brandon Woodruff had been available, but the reliable veteran suffered a lat strain, brutal timing for the oft-injured star. There's no telling whether he'll pitch again this season.
Meanwhile, veteran lefty José Quintana seems to be trending in the right direction for the series. Whether he'd pitch Game 2 over Priester could come down to matchups every bit as much as the hurlers' performance during the regular season.
The Brewers are doing the right thing at this point by not setting a concrete plan, because Peralta is the only pitcher on the staff who should be pitching as often as he can withstand it. When they find out whether they're facing the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres, they can start making some calls.
