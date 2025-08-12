Brewers Receive Glowing 3-Word Review From Jeff Passan As Winning Streak Hits 10
Dread them. Run from them. The Milwaukee Brewers are winning ball games, all the same.
Monday night was just another slew of milestones for the red-hot Brewers. They won their 10th game in a row, downing the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 in the series opener at American Family Field. In doing so, they became the first major league team to get to 30 games over .500 on the season (74-44).
It's also the second time the Brewers have had a winning streak of 10-plus games this season. They are (you guessed it) the only team in Major League Baseball to accomplish that feat in 2025.
ESPN's Jeff Passan heaps praise on the Brewers
The Brewers will never be the most popular team in MLB, nor receive the most publicity. But they've forced their way into the limelight with their torrid summer, which includes a record of 49-16 since the last week of May.
On Monday, after the Brewers picked up their easy win over the Pirates, ESPN insider Jeff Passan gave Milwaukee a fitting label with just three words.
"It is August 11, and the best record in Major League Baseball — by five full games — belongs to the Milwaukee Brewers," Passan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "A model baseball operation seeing the fruits of its labor."
Considering their medium-market status and middling payroll, it's hard to fathom how good the Brewers have been this decade. In a division featuring the big-market Chicago Cubs and the historically successful St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee looks primed for its fourth division title in five years.
This season has been particularly special, though. The Brewers aren't just keeping pace with the other powerhouse teams in the big leagues -- they're dominating them. And they're doing so despite having no All-Stars in their starting lineup, an April that saw them completely rebuild their starting rotation, and injuries to big names like Jacob Misiorowski and Rhys Hoskins.
Nothing is stopping this team right now, and Milwaukee's hopes are high as the Brew Crew readies itself to play for its first World Series trophy in October.
Meanwhile, the Brewers will have a riveting pitching matchup to look forward to as they try to extend the streak to 11. National League Cy Young favorite and MLB ERA leader Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates on Tuesday against Milwaukee's All-Star, Freddy Peralta.
