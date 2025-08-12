Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Receive Glowing 3-Word Review From Jeff Passan As Winning Streak Hits 10

Jackson Roberts

Aug 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates for their 10th consecutive win at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates for their 10th consecutive win at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dread them. Run from them. The Milwaukee Brewers are winning ball games, all the same.

Monday night was just another slew of milestones for the red-hot Brewers. They won their 10th game in a row, downing the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 in the series opener at American Family Field. In doing so, they became the first major league team to get to 30 games over .500 on the season (74-44).

It's also the second time the Brewers have had a winning streak of 10-plus games this season. They are (you guessed it) the only team in Major League Baseball to accomplish that feat in 2025.

ESPN's Jeff Passan heaps praise on the Brewers

Isaac Collins
Aug 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins (6) celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers will never be the most popular team in MLB, nor receive the most publicity. But they've forced their way into the limelight with their torrid summer, which includes a record of 49-16 since the last week of May.

On Monday, after the Brewers picked up their easy win over the Pirates, ESPN insider Jeff Passan gave Milwaukee a fitting label with just three words.

"It is August 11, and the best record in Major League Baseball — by five full games — belongs to the Milwaukee Brewers," Passan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "A model baseball operation seeing the fruits of its labor."

Considering their medium-market status and middling payroll, it's hard to fathom how good the Brewers have been this decade. In a division featuring the big-market Chicago Cubs and the historically successful St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee looks primed for its fourth division title in five years.

This season has been particularly special, though. The Brewers aren't just keeping pace with the other powerhouse teams in the big leagues -- they're dominating them. And they're doing so despite having no All-Stars in their starting lineup, an April that saw them completely rebuild their starting rotation, and injuries to big names like Jacob Misiorowski and Rhys Hoskins.

Nothing is stopping this team right now, and Milwaukee's hopes are high as the Brew Crew readies itself to play for its first World Series trophy in October.

Meanwhile, the Brewers will have a riveting pitching matchup to look forward to as they try to extend the streak to 11. National League Cy Young favorite and MLB ERA leader Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates on Tuesday against Milwaukee's All-Star, Freddy Peralta.

More MLB: Brewers Could Soon Get Major Bullpen Boost From Unexpected Source

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed