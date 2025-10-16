Brewers Release Former World Series Champion During Playoff Run
Not many Major League Baseball teams have players with World Series rings sitting around in Triple-A -- but that's just what the Milwaukee Brewers had this season.
In August, as the Brewers were rolling to the best record in MLB, they signed left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson to a minor-league contract after he spent the first half of the season pitching in South Korea. Davidson, 29, was a member of the 2021 Atlanta Braves, even making an appearance on the mound in that year's postseason.
In Milwaukee, however, Davidson had no such luck. He never cracked the major league roster, making six starts for Triple-A Nashville down the stretch. Those may wind up being the only six appearances he ever makes in the Brewers organization.
Brewers release Tucker Davidson on playoff off-day
On Sunday, Davidson was released by the Brewers, according to the sport's official transaction log. The transaction happened quietly, as it took a few days for the log to update on the MiLB.com website.
Though Davidson would have been eligible to pitch on the Brewers in the postseason, due to his arrival before the Sept. 1 cutoff date, it's unlikely he earned serious consideration. He pitched to a 4.68 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 25 innings for Nashville.
In his major league career, Davidson has played parts of five seasons for the Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, and Baltimore Orioles. He elected free agency from the Orioles last November, then made 22 starts this season for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Davidson owns a 4-10 record and a 5.76 ERA in 129 2/3 career innings at the major league level. He was once a 19th-round pick for the Braves, so even ascending to the bigs makes his career a success of sorts, especially since it resulted in a World Series ring.
Davidson wasn't hogging room on the 40-man roster, but the Brewers evidently decided they needed the space on the Triple-A roster moving forward. The southpaw is free to sign a minor-league deal wherever he likes (or wherever he can find one).
