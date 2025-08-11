Brewers Rising Star Has Message For Milwaukee After Dramatic Home Run
Walk-off home runs are fun, but the Milwaukee Brewers hardly need them to excite their fan base these days.
Winners of nine straight, the Brewers are having a blast showing up to the ballpark every day. The city of Milwaukee can feel it, and that's why so many fans managed to get to American Family Field on Sunday to witness Isaac Collins' heroics.
After flash flooding created difficulties for many to get to the park on Sunday, the rookie outfielder sent everyone home happy with a walk-off solo home run against closer Edwin Díaz to complete a sweep of the New York Mets.
Isaac Collins plays the hero
Collins has been a revelation this season, making a strong case for National League Rookie of the Year. But Sunday's big moment wasn't about individual accolades -- it was about preserving a winning streak for the best team in baseball.
“I honestly didn’t know if fans were going to be able to make it, and they showed out,” Collins said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I love playing for this team and for this city.”
Manager Pat Murphy also made sure to shout out the crowd, which totaled over 37,000 despite the flood-like conditions in the area.
“I’ve been here 10 years, that’s the best environment that I’ve seen,” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “I don’t know if we added seats or something, I don’t pay too much attention up there. It just seems louder. Wilder.”
It's been a magical summer for the Brewers, who now own a six-game lead in the National League Central, tied for the largest margin of any division leader in Major League Baseball. At 73-44, they're five games clear for the best record in the sport.
Collins, the 28-year-old who had only 11 games of major league experience coming into the season, now has an OPS of .843 in 96 games, racking up 2.9 bWAR. That's the most of any National League rookie position player, narrowly leading the Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin.
Collins is just one of a long list of players who have catapulted the Brewers from a mediocre first two months to an absolute wagon. There seems to be nothing that can slow them down now, and they've got two months left to keep building on this success before an all-important postseason run begins.
