Brewers Rumored Jacob Misiorowski Blockbuster 'Embarrassing' For Pirates

It’s beginning to feel like flamethrowers Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will always be linked.
Comparisons have repeatedly been made of the two hurlers since Misiorowski’s rapid ascent to MLB stardom. Now, Misiorowski’s contract situation with the Brewers has drawn attention to the Pirates’ handling of Skenes.
MLB reporter Francys Romero turned heads in recent days by suggesting that Milwaukee is already at work on an extension for Misiorowski.
“The Milwaukee Brewers are interested in working on a contract extension for star rookie Jacob Misiorowski, according to industry sources,” Romero wrote. “They made an offer earlier in the 2025 season, but they’re still far apart from what Misiorowski and his agency are looking for.”
Another MLB insider, Robert Murray, drizzled a touch of cold water on Romero’s report on Monday, reporting that Misiorowski’s team and the Brewers haven’t yet had formal talks about an extension. In Romero’s defense, Romero never reported that talks were ongoing. Romero did sort of release the cat out of the bag, though — the gist of things is that the Brewers and Misiorowski could agree to an extension soon.
How exactly does this involve the Pirates and Skenes? Well, Pittsburgh still hasn’t signed Skenes to an extension, something FanSided’s Paul Taylor believes the organization should feel “thoroughly ashamed” about.
“That the Brewers are already looking to get the star rookie signed up to a contract extension only shines a brighter light on the situation in Pittsburgh, and the Pirates organization should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves,” Taylor wrote.
“Whereas the Brewers might be keeping an open mind towards extending Misiorowski, the Pirates can't make up any ground on their own contract talks with Skenes. … Now we're not suggesting it's a easy process to get Skenes signed to a new deal, but if you have a player such as him, you should be doing everything possible to keep him happy and wanting to remain in Pittsburgh for his entire career. … It shouldn't matter that the Pirates have club control over Skenes until 2030 - they really need to get him signed to a lucrative new deal sooner than later … Pirates ownership owes it to the players and long-suffering fans to get Skenes signed to the type of lucrative deal he thoroughly deserves. Because, as of right now they are not just embarrassing themselves, but are showing a lack of awareness.”
Wow! Taylor didn’t hold back. But he’s not wrong — the Pirates should invest everything they have in Skenes, and the Misiorowski rumors only reinforce how winning teams operate a certain way when it comes to taking care of their stars, while losing franchises often don’t.
