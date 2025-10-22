Brewers Should Deny Former All-Star $15 Million Mutual Option
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation likely will look at least a bit different by the time the 2026 season gets here.
Milwaukee dealt with injuries left and right in 2025, but it did give the organization a chance to get looks at guys who could help out in 2026. Jacob Misiorowski is an obvious option. Quinn Priester broke out after he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox. Chad Patrick had a phenomenal rookie season. Tobias Myers only appeared in 22 games -- including six starts -- but had a 3.55 ERA and 3.00 ERA as a rookie in 2024. Logan Henderson also looked good as a rookie.
Beyond these guys, the Brewers have Freddy Peralta, although he already has emerged in trade rumors. Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana both have mutual options as well. Arguably, Peralta and Woodruff should both be back, but letting Quintana walk could be a way to save some cash and open the door for a young guy in the rotation.
The Brewers should let José Quintana walk this offseason
Quintana was a much-needed piece for the 2025 Brewers team. He had a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts for the Brewers. The Brewers signed him late right before the 2025 season began, but he quickly emerged as an integral piece for the rotation. While this is the case, he has a $15 million mutual option for the 2026 season with a $2 million buyout. Milwaukee doesn't spend at the levels of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Philadelphia Phillies. A $15 million deal for the 2026 season when there are so many young, inexpensive starters who have shown promise is just too high.
Quintana is 36 years old now and will turn 37 years old in January. The Brewers have enough pitching that it would be okay to let him walk. But, if Quintana does leave, that would make keeping either Woodruff, Peralta, or ideally both even more important. The Brewers' championship window is open. You don't want to have a rotation featuring only young guys. You need a mixture of veterans and inexpensive young hurlers. A perfect scenario could be letting Quintana walk, keeping Peralta and Woodruff, and filling out the rotation with Priester, Misiorowski, and then the winner of a competition between Patrick, Myers, and Henderson.
More MLB: Why Brewers Should Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery Quickly