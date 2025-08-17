Brewers Should Target Mets All-Time Home Run Leader To Replace Rhys Hoskins
The Milwaukee Brewers are on an absolute heater right now. They have won a franchise record 14 consecutive games. It's their second win streak of 10 games or longer this season, and it has them up by nine games in the National League Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 78-44 with 40 games to go in the 2025 regular season.
In the offseason, they will have some free agents. They have remained competitive despite the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams this season. But first baseman Rhys Hoskins will be a free agent, and if he doesn't return, Milwaukee will need to replace him.
It is highly likely that Pete Alonso will opt out of his two-year, $54 million agreement with the New York Mets. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed him as a top impending free agent. Perhaps the Brewers could take a look at the former NL MVP candidate.
Could Brewers Pursue Pete Alonso In Free Agency?
"Alonso, the Mets’ new all-time home run leader, is beloved in Queens, and the feeling is mutual. But there’s no doubt he will opt out of his contract with the Mets — he signed a two-year, $54 million deal last winter — with the hope that this offseason they reward him with a longer-term contract. If they don’t, I believe this time around he won’t be as open to signing another short-term contract and will instead go to a team that’s willing to offer him a long-term commitment," Bowden wrote.
Alonso has put together a very strong season with the Mets since returning last offseason. He is slashing .268/.352/.522 with 28 home runs, 100 RBI, a 3.0 WAR, an .873 OPS and a 148 OPS+. Alonso is a former NL Rookie of the Year, five-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion.
The Brewers typically don't spend big in free agency. When they do, they spend wisely, but Alonso could be a good fit in the event that Hoskins walks in free agency and the Mets are unable to keep the five-time All-Star.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Brewers approach the offseason. Alonso could be a solid fit if they want to spend big. But they also may not need him if they continue to surge at this rate.
