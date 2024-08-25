Brewers Slugger Among Most Improved Hitters Since All-Star Break, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are coasting along, high atop the National League Central. And their budding superstar in the outfield is keying that success.
Entering play on Sunday, the Brewers owned the largest division lead in Major League Baseball by a wide margin. Their 10 1/2-game lead on the second-place Chicago Cubs is more than double the second-largest margin held by any division leader--the Philadelphia Phillies, at five games.
They've been one of the most consistent teams in MLB, and also one of the best in the second half. And a huge reason for the latter piece, especially in the wake of losing superstar outfielder Christian Yelich to season-ending back surgery, has been the emergence of rookie Jackson Chourio.
Chourio has not only been one of the Brewers' best players in the second half, but one of the best in all of baseball. And one insider recognized him for his monumental improvement on Sunday, while highlighting some of the keys to his success.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com wrote Sunday that Chourio is the ninth-most improved hitter in all of baseball based on OPS improvement from the first half to the second half.
"Chourio went through some growing pains earlier this season, struggling to the tune of a .207/.251/.323 slash over his first 51 games while racking up far too many ground balls (51.7% GB rate) and strikeouts (27.3% K rate)," Harrigan said. "However, the 20-year-old began to find his footing in June and has only gotten better in the second half, hitting .347 with six homers, eight steals and a .958 OPS over 30 games."
Chourio, who won't turn 21 years old until March, has improved all facets of his game throughout the season. His batting average has improved each month over the last, progressing from a .206 in March/April to a .322 thus far in August. He's also stolen six bases in August, a new high for a single month.
Though Chourio will likely finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes and the San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill, he's laying the groundwork for a long, successful career. If he keeps improving, he could bring home even bigger hardware in the future.
More MLB: Brewers Have Best Chance To Win 2024 World Series, According To Model