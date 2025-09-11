Brewers Superstar Gets $33 Million Market Projection
The Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of stars on the roster, but one isn't necessarily guaranteed to be back next year, although it would be surprising if he wasn't.
Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff is back on a big league mound and is thriving right now. He has made 11 starts and has a 3.32 ERA after missing the entire 2024 season. The club brought him back slowly and then he suffered some setbacks along the way back to Milwaukee, but he eventually made it and has been everything the team could've hoped for.
Will Brandon Woodruff return to the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2026 season?
Woodruff re-signed with the Brewers on a two-year, $17.5 million deal in the middle of his recovery to take him through this season. After the season, he and the Brewers have a $20 million mutual option for the 2026 season. It will be fascinating to see if it gets picked up. He's 32 years old but has looked like his old self throughout his recovery and now return to the mound. Do the two sides stick together on the mutual option? Or will one of them decline it and see what happens in the open market?
If Woodruff reaches free agency, Spotrac currently is projecting his average annual value to be less than the $20 million, but not by too much. They are currently projecting Woodruff's market value to be just over $33 million over two years. With the way he has pitched this season, he is absolutely worth that type of cash. If he reaches free agency, he will be one of the best overall pitchers available. There's certainly a chance a pitcher-needy team could pay more for him, especially with the way pitcher contracts have exploded.
The $20 million mutual option may be a safe bet for Milwaukee. But, will Woodruff want more stability beyond 2026 after the injuries? It would be pretty surprising to see him playing elsewhere in 2026 and beyond, but the business side of the game will likely dictate that discussion this winter.
