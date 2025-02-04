Brewers Tabbed To Land Oft-Injured 29-Year-Old Star In 'Cheap' Free-Agent Signing
Is the Milwaukee Brewers' 2025 infield a finished product?
With Willy Adames off to the San Francisco Giants, 2024 starting third baseman Joey Ortiz projects to be the Brewers' new starting shortstop. That will leave the hot corner vacant, and the options aren't awe-inspiring.
Whether it's Oliver Dunn, Andruw Monasterio, Tyler Black, or even Sal Frelick, the Brewers would likely be trotting out an unproven big-league third baseman if the season started tomorrow. Could they still add an intriguing free agent into the mix to spice things up?
Former Chicago White Sox star and 2017 number-one overall prospect Yoan Moncada recently completed a disastrous five-year, $70 million arbitration extension, and after an injury-spoiled 2024 campaign, he remains unsigned with Spring Training approaching.
In a recent YouTube video, content creator Robbie Hyde predicted that Moncada would sign with the Brewers for the upcoming season to compete for the open third-base job.
"The Brewers don't have an everyday option at third base at the moment, and with Yoan Moncada looking to get his career back on track, along with the fact that all the injuries he's had will make him a bit cheaper, which the Brewers do like, I think this could be a good pairing," Hyde said.
There was a time when it appeared Moncada would live up to his immense promise. In 2019, he put up a .915 OPS and 5.2 bWAR in his age-23 season, and he also had 4.0 bWAR in 2021. Unfortunately, he's only played 208 games in the three years since.
If any team is going to turn Moncada around, the Brewers might be a good bet. They've got the opening at third base, and they often find a way to get the best possible production out of scrap heap reclamation projects. A player with Moncada's talent might be able to shine in Milwaukee.
