Brewers Trade Idea Replaces Andrew Vaughn With Orioles All-Star
The only curse that comes with having the best record in Major League Baseball is having to decide whether or not to rock the boat at the trade deadline.
The Milwaukee Brewers have been scorching hot since the end of May, and they now own a 64-43 record and a two-game lead on the Chicago Cubs atop the National League Central. And in typical Brewers fashion, they're getting major contributions from unexpected sources.
First baseman Andrew Vaughn has been a godsend for the Brewers in light of Rhys Hoskins' injury. The former first-round pick was demoted to Triple-A earlier this season, but since arriving in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, he has five home runs and a 1.210 OPS in 15 games in Milwaukee.
Vaughn has been so good that the Brewers now must consider whether acquiring another first baseman at the trade deadline should be off-limits. But one baseball writer isn't fully buying into the hype.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter proposed a mock trade in which the Brewers would acquire Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, who can also play a little corner outfield, to replace Vaughn.
"The Brewers have been linked to O'Hearn after also taking a run at Josh Naylor before he was traded to the Mariners, so a left-handed power bat seems to be on their shopping list," wrote Reuter.
"First baseman Andrew Vaughn has provided a nice spark in 14 games (now 15) since he was acquired from the White Sox, but O'Hearn has a much stronger track record of production and would also be an option at an outfield corner."
O'Hearn is a rental, so the Brewers would only have him for two months, plus the playoffs. In return, Reuter proposed that Milwaukee could send right-handed pitching prospects Ethan Dorchies and Brett Wichrowski to Baltimore.
With just over a day to go until the deadline, it will be fascinating to see if the Brewers agree that they need an upgrade over Vaughn. O'Hearn, an All-Star this season, certainly has the track record on paper.
More MLB: Brewers Assert Dominance Over Cubs Thanks To These Trade Acquisitions