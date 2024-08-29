Brewers Two-Time All-Star Hurler Hits Significant Milestone In Shoulder Rehab
The Milwaukee Brewers are rightfully focusing all their attention on 2024. That's what any club yet to win a World Series has to do.
However, the rest of us can at least start thinking about the 2025 iteration of the team, which will have a much different look with several key players scheduled to hit free agency. Willy Adames, Frankie Montas, and Devin Williams are all in the final guaranteed years of their current deals.
However, the Brewers are also scheduled to get one key contributor back in 2025. And they got some positive news on that front earlier this week.
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Woodruff began throwing off a mound on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in his season-long recovery from shoulder surgery. Though he will not pitch in 2024, Woodruff appears to be on track toward returning by Opening Day 2025.
"Getting back on the mound is a significant milestone for any pitcher navigating a long comeback, and Woodruff took that step on Tuesday when he threw 15 pitches in the bullpen prior to the Brewers' series opener against the Giants," McCalvy said. "His next session is scheduled for Friday or Saturday at Great American Ball Park, depending on the weather forecast."
Woodruff, 31, is the longest-tenured current Brewer, and already one of the most decorated pitchers in franchise history. He's a two-time All-Star with a 46-26 record and 3.10 ERA in his seven-year career, all with the Brewers.
When Woodruff hit free agency this past winter, it was already known he would miss the entire 2024 season, enabling the Brewers to sign him to a two-year deal at a relatively affordable price. He is making $8.5 million both this season and next, with a $20 million mutual option for 2026.
Though the Brewers would certainly love to have Woodruff for their postseason run, it's exciting to have the prospect of a fully loaded rotation when the 2025 season kicks off. And if he returns to the form he had at the peak of his powers, that contract will look like a massive steal for Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers Emerging Superstar Named Top Player Born In 2004 By Insider