Brewers Updated Playoff Picture: 2 Likely NLDS Matchups
The Milwaukee Brewers are right on the doorstep of locking up the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs. As of writing, the Brewers haven't officially clinched the No. 1 seed yet, but that should happen very soon.
Milwaukee's magic number for the No. 1 seed is at one. If the Brewers win even won of their final three games of the season or the Philadelphia Phillies lose one of their final three games of the season, the Brewers will get the No. 1 seed. Milwaukee has the tiebreaker over the Phillies so the only way the Brewers can lose the No. 1 seed at this point is getting swept and the Phillies sweeping their final series of the season. A very unlikely scenaro.
The Milwaukee Brewers are about to lock up the No. 1 seed
So, with that being said, who could the Brewers face off against in the National League Division Series? The two most likely options are the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres. The Cubs have the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and can't rise any higher because the Brewers won the division. The Padres have the No. 5 seed and No. 2 NL Wild Card spot. The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West so the Padres are locked into the Wild Card. The No. 3 Wild Card is held by the New York Mets right now, who are five games behind the Padres.
The No. 1 seed in the playoffs will face the winner of a Wild Card series between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds. Therefore, the Brewers' most likely opponents for the NLDS are either the Cubs or the Padres.
Until the Brewers officially lock up the No. 1 seed, nothing can be fully ruled out. If the Brewers were to somehow drop down to No. 2, they would face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the No. 3 Wild Card team, currently the Mets. But, again, the Brewers are significantly more likely than not to lock up the No. 1 seed, so a date with either the Cubs or Padres will be on the horizon.
