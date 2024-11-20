Brewers Urged To Poach Former MVP In Possible 'Doomsday' For Rival
The Milwaukee Brewers may not end up handing out a $100 million deal this winter, but that doesn't mean that they won't be competitive.
There are plenty of options out there that could help the Brewers in free agency or the trade market without breaking the bank. Milwaukee could use a little more offense and because of this, FanSided's Zachary Rotman suggested former St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt as an option.
"Goldschmidt raked in most ballparks as a member of the Cardinals, but he has done more damage at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, more than pretty much any other stadium," Rotman said. "Goldschmidt has slashed .307/.380/.617 in 67 games played in Milwaukee. The 20 home runs he's hit there is tied for the third-most he's hit at any ballpark, trailing only Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and Busch Stadium (home of the Cardinals).
"Knowing this, Goldschmidt can make the choice to rake at American Family Field 81 times (or close to it) next season. Admittedly, this probably won't happen now given the fact that Rhys Hoskins accepted his player option to return to Milwaukee, but the Brewers did use Hoskins at DH plenty of times last season. The Brewers do not have the DH spot filled right now. Goldschmidt can join a Brewers team that is capable of doing serious damage in 2025 and also put up some great numbers."
Rotman put together a list of "doomsday" locations for the former Cardinals star to sign from St. Louis' perspective. The Brewers topped the list and it's not hard to see why. The two clubs are bitter rivals in the National League Central. If Goldschmidt were to land with Milwaukee, it would help the Brewers while certainly hurting the Cardinals.
More MLB: Brewers Star Predicted To Leave Milwaukee For $189M Deal With Dodgers