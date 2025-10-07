Brewers Veteran Makes Bold Jacob Misiorowski Claim After Postseason Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers came into the postseason with a lot of talent and a lot of momentum. They're one of the best teams in baseball, which secured them a first round bye.
The Brewers had to make a bold decision with one of their top pitchers, Jacob Misiorowski, when it came to his role in the postseason. Misiorowski could have remained a starter, but the Brewers have enough talented arms to make up the starting rotation in a postseason setting.
That moved the talented rookie to the bullpen for the time being, but he didn't make his postseason debut until Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski dominates in postseason debut
Misiorowksi dazzled out of the bullpen for the Brewers. He fired multiple 103 mile-per-hour fastballs and even topped out at 104 miles per hour. The righty was more dominant than ever as he tossed three shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four Cubs hitters in his postseason debut.
Following the game, everybody was seemingly in shock with Misiorowski's dominance.
“People don’t move like that dude. He’s like an alien. He’s like an Avatar. He’s an anomaly,” Brandon Woodruff told FanSided's Robert Murray. “When his first pitch is 104 … come on man. Grab that thing and let’s go. When he learns how to really harness it, which tonight he was filling it up pretty good. But once he learns the command side of it, watch out.”
Woodruff is one of the more dominant pitchers in the National League, so this kind of praise from him is especially meaningful. But Brewers players don't just praise the rookie when he does well. They expect it from him each time out.
"When he was warming up actually I was talking to our infielders and I go, 'He's going to throw 104 right here,' and he did. So it was kind of funny," Infielder Andrew Vaughn said of Misiorowski.
Misiorowski could be the key to a Brewers World Series victory. If he can dominate for three or four innings at a time out of the bullpen, it's going to be hard to beat the Brewers down the stretch.
