Brewers Writer Confirms Team Won Early-Season Trade With Red Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on winning their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. They lead the Chicago Cubs by seven games with a week left on the regular season schedule. They have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. This comes after they had lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams over the winter.
However, despite the losses, the Brewers remain a force in the National League. Certain players have stepped up, and a few key moves along the way have helped them out as well.
One of their most impactful moves was the trade to acquire Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox. Tyler Koerth of FanSided pointed out just how well the move has worked out for the Brewers.
Brewers Praised For Key April Trade To Boost Rotation
"Since that trade, Priester has been phenomenal for the Brewers, posting a 3.25 ERA over 151.1 innings so far. Furthermore, Milwaukee has won each of the last 19 games he has appeared in. This is the second longest streak over the last 125 years, matching Carl Hubbell’s 19-game run for the Giants in 1936," Koerth wrote.
"On the contrary, the Red Sox, who are holding onto a playoff spot as a Wild Card team, have since seen their starting rotation get decimated with injury, resembling the state that the Brewers’ starting staff was in at the beginning of the year."
The Brewers were only acquiring Priester as a means to add rotation depth. He was not intended to be a steady force for this team. However, he has been just that since being acquired
In 23 starts and five relief appearances, he is 13-2 with a 3.0 WAR and has recorded 128 strikeouts as the Brewers have surged to the top of the NL Central. He'll likely be somebody that they can rely on heavily in the postseason and could even be considered to start Game 2 or 3 of a playoff series behind Freddy Peralta and possibly Brandon Woodruff.
The Brewers needed help in their rotation, and they got more than they bargained for when they made this trade. It will be interesting to see how they ultimately use him when the postseason starts, but he'll be a key piece in their rotation.
More MLB: Brewers Magic Number: How Milwaukee Can Clinch NL Central On Sunday