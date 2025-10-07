Brewers Young Superstar Gets Compared To Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Milwaukee Brewers are loaded with talent from top to bottom this year, which has helped boost them into a solid spot in the National League pennant race. 21-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio has emerged as one of the best young talents in the game and he's beginning to shine on the brightest stage.
With the Brewers leading the Chicago Cubs one game to zero in the NLDS, the Brewers played host to Game 2 in Milwaukee. After getting out to an early lead, Cubs pitching began to fall apart.
With dominant reliever Daniel Palencia on the mound for Chicago, Chourio came to the plate with two runners on and a one run lead. Chourio would crush a 0-2 fastball from Palencia for a home run to help push the Brewers' series lead to two games.
Jackson Chourio draws comparisons to Ronald Acuña Jr.
“We saw it last year. Everyone was harping about his defense and it’s like, ‘He’s a 20-year-old kid raking in the big leagues,” Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff told FanSided's Robert Murray. “Last year, with the series he had against New York, you could see the confidence. It’s bled into this year. He’s a superstar. Watching his maturity and his at-bats down the stretch, you’re seeing the fruition of that.
“He’s got a lifetime ahead of him in the baseball world. But [we’ve never seen anything like it this young]. Ronald Acuna Jr. was like that. I think that’s a pretty good comparison.”
Ace Freddy Peralta had a much simpler answer to being asked about Chourio.
“Never seen anything like it. It’s really cool," Peralta said, via Murray.
Chourio is 5 for 7 on the series so far with a double, a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs. His dominance has been quite evident for the Brewers.
While it's hard to compare anybody in baseball history to Acuña Jr., Chourio is certainly the closest thing in the league we have to a younger Acuña than the man himself.
Chourio's combination of speed, power, defense, and emotion make him one of the more interesting players to follow in baseball. If these first two postseason games of the year are any indication of how his October could go, we might be looking at the NLCS and World Series MVP.
