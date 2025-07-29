Diamondbacks' Top Trade Chip Predicted To Land With Brewers' Division Rival
There are plenty of Milwaukee Brewers fans dreaming on a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez this week.
Suárez would be a huge pickup for any team's lineup, as he's got an .898 OPS and 36 home runs this season. But the Brewers have rookie Caleb Durbin at third base, so it's uncertain that they'd go all-in on an inferior defender at the position while jumbling up the rest of their infield mix.
Perhaps Suárez will indeed be a Brewer by Thursday evening. But there are lots of other teams in the mix - including his former team and the Brewers' division rival, the Cincinnati Reds.
On Tuesday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic made a "bold prediction": Suárez would return to the Reds, where he played from 2015 to 2021 and clubbed 189 home runs.
"The Reds will win the Eugenio Suárez sweepstakes, getting the slugger from the Diamondbacks," Bowden wrote.
Suárez, 34, profiles as a better fit for the Reds, who haven't been able to find a third baseman all year and designated Jeimer Candelario for assignment earlier this summer, than perhaps anyone. But at 56-51, Cincinnati isn't in as strong a position to go for broke as other contenders might be.
Meanwhile, the Brewers and Reds still face each other six times the rest of the way, including a three-game set at Miller Park to conclude the regular season. The Brewers currently lead the Reds by 7 1/2 games.
Suárez has 23 home runs in 120 career games against Milwaukee.
Wherever Suárez winds up, the trickle-down effects will reach Milwaukee somehow. But the slugger going to the Reds might be the most direct impact of all, excluding the Brewers getting him themselves.
