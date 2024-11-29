Dodgers Surprisingly Suggested As Trade Fit For Brewers Superstar
Will the Milwaukee Brewers shake up the bullpen this winter?
They certainly shouldn't but that doesn't mean that they won't.
The bullpen was a serious weapon for the Brewers in 2024 and is a major reason why the team won 93 games and won the National League Central. Milwaukee had the second-best bullpen ERA in the regular season at 3.11. Only the Cleveland Guardians had a better bullpen ERA at 2.57.
Milwaukee's bullpen was a clear strength for the team so it should find a way to keep it intact and maybe even add more rather than subtracting. While this is the case, there has been a lot of speculation about Devin Williams' future with the team.
There have been rumblings that the team could trade him this winter but also other chatter that the team will keep him. There's no way to know for sure right now, but FanSided's Eric Treuden put together a list of potential landing spots if the Brewers do decide to move him and suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Anytime the Dodgers have a need around their roster, they are guaranteed to have the resources to fill it properly," Treuden said. "The reigning World Champions don't have very many ways they need to upgrade their roster this offseason, but a look at their depth chart suggests they don't have a true closer.
"Michael Kopech and Evan Phillips both earned over 15 saves this past season, but bringing Williams into the fold would allow each of the other two to fill the "stopper" roles in the Dodgers' bullpen. L.A. has the prospect depth needed to pull off a trade and the Brewers could even target someone who's big-league ready like Wisconsinite Gavin Lux in talks."
Los Angeles already made one big move by adding Blake Snell. The Dodgers could use a bullpen upgrade, but maybe Milwaukee should steer clear if it wants any chance itself to contend for a title.
More MLB: Brewers Three-Time All-Star Ranked Among 'Worst MLB Contracts'