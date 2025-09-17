Everything Brewers Fans Need To Know About Postseason Tickets
The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers were the first team in Major League Baseball to officially clinch a 2025 playoff berth.
Since the Brewers clinched a playoff spot, so too, have the Philadelphia Phillies. No body else in baseball has clinched a postseason berth as of writing.
Brewers fans have been following this team closely all year and will be able to see that journey continue into the playoffs. Right now, the Brewers have clinched a playoff berth in general, but also have a very good chance at clinching the top spot in the National League Central and top spot in the National League overall. It hasn't been clinched yet, but that should change soon for the 92-59 record. Right now, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the NL Central is at seven, the magic number to clinch a first-round bye (either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the playoffs) is at four, and the magic number to clinch the top spot in the National League overall is at nine.
The Milwaukee Brewers announced postseason ticket details
Seeding is still up for grabs, but it is guaranteed that Milwaukee will be in the playoffs. In response, the Brewers announced details about postseason tickets on Wednesday.
If you're hoping to purchase tickets for the playoffs, you will be able to do so beginning next Tuesday, September 23rd at 10 a.m. CT. When tickets go on sale, they will be just for the NL Wild Card round and NL Divison Series. Tickets for later postseason series will go on sale at a later date, per the team. With the way things are going for the Brewers right now, it seems all but guaranteed that the Brewers will have a bye through the Wild Card round, meaning it would make more sense to purchase tickets for the NLDS, but that is one person's opinion.
The Brewers shared extensive FAQs for purchasing postseason tickets. But, to sum up, on September 23rd, the tickets will go on sale for the Wild Card round and NLDS scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
You can find all of the information here.
