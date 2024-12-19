Ex-Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes 'Likely To Exceed' $218M Price Tag For Yankees Southpaw
Former Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes has been the most coveted starting pitcher on the market all winter but remains unsigned.
Big-market clubs such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have made bold moves to boost their rotations, with the former trading for phenom Garrett Crochet and the latter signing two-time All-Star Max Fried.
The Yankees failed to re-sign prized outfielder Juan Soto and recovered by signing former Atlanta Braves ace Fried to a mega deal, which Burnes is projected to surpass with his next contract.
"Right-hander Corbin Burnes and third baseman Alex Bregman are the two players left who fit this description, each with distinct markets that include some crossover," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Thursday. "They also share an agent (Scott Boras) and a likely signing date after Christmas. The cost to sign Burnes is likely to exceed Fried's deal, and Bregman's payday could be in the $200 million range as well."
Burnes' projected market value at the beginning of the offseason was $200 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors. After Fried signed with the Yankees for eight years and $218 million, the former Milwaukee homegrown star should easily exceed expectations.
"The markets for both players remain strong because a number of teams still have big money to spend," Passan continued. "Among those with payroll flexibility: Toronto (Blue Jays), San Francisco (Giants), Boston, Baltimore (Orioles), Detroit (Tigers), Houston and both New York teams (Mets & Yankees)."
The 2021 National League Cy Young winner has been one of the league's most reliable starters the five previous seasons and should have no issues with landing one of the most expensive pitching deals this offseason -- behind only Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Despite making moves for Crochet and Fried, the Yankees and Red Sox might not be done boosting their rotation, as both American League East tyrants have something to prove next season. Burnes could be either club's final weapon to take the division crown in 2025.
