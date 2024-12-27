Ex-Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes Predicted To Sign Monster $245 Million Blockbuster
Former Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes has wisely waited for the top available starting pitchers to sign before finding his next landing spot.
Burnes has undoubtedly been the most coveted starter on the market this winter and the time for him to sign is creeping in. With Blake Snell and Max Fried officially signed, it's only a matter of time before the former Milwaukee homegrown star decides.
Thanks to the New York Yankees and their jaw-dropping signing of former Atlanta Braves southpaw Fried, Burnes could be poised to land much more in contract negotiations than previously expected.
"The (San Francisco) Giants made a big splash last week with the signing of Willy Adames, but San Francisco is still looking to replace Blake Snell, who signed with the division-rival Dodgers," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote on Dec. 16. "Burnes – a Southern California native who played his college ball in the Bay Area – would be an ideal fit, though after Max Fried landed a $218 million deal from the Yankees, Burnes is now expected to exceed that guaranteed total, with some projecting a deal worth more than $245 million."
Burnes' projected market value is $200 million over a seven-year deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors. However, after Fried's signing with the Yankees, the former Brewers ace will undoubtedly sign for more.
The four-time All-Star's agent, Scott Boras, is bound to land a favorable deal for Burnes, just as he did for Fried and Snell, who signed with the Dodgers for five years and $182 million.
The Giants and Toronto Blue Jays appear to be front-runners for Burnes. Could he join former Milwaukee shortstop Adames in San Francisco?
