How Christian Yelich Transformed Brewers' 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have been the hottest team in Major League Baseball over the last few months.
There are plenty of factors that have played into Milwaukee turning things around. Good health in the starting rotation arguably is the top thing that has changed for Milwaukee. The Brewers' rotation is loaded. Freddy Peralta, Quinn Priester, José Quintana, Jacob Misiorowski, and Brandon Woodruff are all healthy and thriving.
The Brewers have dealt with injuries left and right but the pitching has helped Milwaukee navigate through it. That's not all, though. Frankly, the Brewers have been firing on all cylinders. There isn't a single thing that the Brewers aren't doing right.
Christian Yelich By The Numbers: What Changed With Brewers Star?
Milwaukee's offense has been better over the last few months as well. One thing that has helped with this has been the turnaround of slugger Christian Yelich. The 33-year-old has been playing a superstar-level recently. Over the last 49 games, Yelich has slashed .314/.381/.546 with 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, five stolen bases, nine doubles, and 37 runs scored. In comparison, in his first 67 games of the season, Yelich slashed .231/.317/.406 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs.
The home run and RBI numbers were comparably solid for Yelich, but he wasn't getting on base at the same rate. Now, it's all clicking for Yelich and unsurprisingly it has helped the Brewers' offense overall. Milwaukee needs Yelich at his best for the team to thrive overall. It's not too shocking that right when Yelich flipped the switch, so too did the Brewers.
Milwaukee was 36-31 in its first 67 games with Yelich in the lineup. In the last 49 games with Yelich playing, Milwaukee has gone 38-11. Overall, the Brewers are 78-45 on the season entering play on Monday against the Chicago Cubs.
If Yelich can stay healthy throughout the rest of the season and stay this level of play, this Brewers team can make some noise. Milwaukee is getting contributions from all across the roster. Yelich is the biggest name player on the team, but isn't the only one doing damage night in and night out. It'll be hard to maintain this stretch the Brewers have been on, but they play the right brand of baseball and do the little things right. It's not a coincidence that Milwaukee has found a way to take the league by storm.
