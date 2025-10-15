Jackson Chourio Joins Elite List With Leadoff HR Vs. Dodgers
There weren't many silver linings in the Milwaukee Brewers' Game 2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. While this is the case, it's hard to argue against Jackson Chourio as one for the Brewers.
At this point in the year, really all that matters is wins and losses. It doesn't matter how a team finds a way to win, but there isn't much wiggle room. Milwaukee is down two games to zero right now and is just two losses away from elimination.
If the Brewers are going to find a way to come back in this National League Championship Series, they are going to need guys to step up and Chourio has been phenomenal throughout the postseason. The Brewers couldn't get anything going against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday, aside from Chourio. He led off the Game 2 showdown with a bang launching his second home run of the postseason to give the Brewers an early lead that they wouldn't hold on to. Milwaukee eventually went on to lose, 5-1. Yamamoto pitched a complete game and the Chourio home run was the lone run.
After the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy and Jordan Bastian shared that Chourio's leadoff blast actually put him into some elite company. Chourio is now one of just five active players to have multiple leadoff home runs in the playoffs along with Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani, George Springer, and Michael Busch.
Jackson Chourio is a superstar
"Chourio is one of five active players with multiple career leadoff homers in the postseason, joining Schwarber (five), Ohtani (two), Springer (two) and Busch (two)," McCalvy and Bastian said. "The young Brewers star is the 11th player all-time to have multiple leadoff blasts in the playoffs.
"And get this: Chourio became the second-youngest player in playoff history with a leadoff home run, doing so on Tuesday night at 21 years and 217 days. The only player ahead of him is … him. His leadoff shot in last year’s playoffs came at 20 years and 205 days. No other player in MLB history has a postseason leadoff homer under the age of 22 years old."
The young Brewers star has been Milwaukee's best offensive weapon throughout the postseason so far. It's nice to see stats like this and it puts into perspective how special of a talent Chourio is. Milwaukee is going to need more of that if it wants to dig itself out of this hole it is in.
More MLB: Pat Murphy Drops Message For Brewers After Game 2 Loss Vs. Dodgers