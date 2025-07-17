Jacob Misiorowski Clone? Brewers New Phenom Draws 'Déjà Vu' Reaction
Has Jacob Misiorowski 2.0 already joined the Milwaukee Brewers?
Despite only five MLB starts, Misiorowski recently showcased his talent at the All-Star Game. Selected in the second round of the 2022 draft from junior college, Misiorowski faced skepticism due to past hamstring and meniscus injuries, inconsistent mechanics, and a slider deemed merely above-average. Three years later, he’s proving doubters wrong.
Now, the Brewers may have already found another Misiorowski-like gem in their 2025 third-round pick, Jacob Morrison. Standing at six-foot-eight, Morrison, like Misiorowski, has overcome significant injury hurdles, including Tommy John surgery. Another point of comparison is Morrison’s stunning fastball. FanSided’s Tyler Koerth recently wrote about this pitch and delved into the Morrison-Misiorowski comparison.
“Brewers may have a déjà vu signing in third-round selection Jacob Morrison,” Koerth wrote. “When Misiorowski was drafted, scouts raved about his fastball. At the time, it had touched 100 mph, but he consistently sat in the mid-90s — much like Morrison currently does. Miz's fastball had an elite spin rate, and the extension that he possessed made his heater appear even faster to hitters. His slider was said to have good depth, at the time was being thrown in the mid-80s, and his inability to land it for strikes was a big concern."
"Morrison similarly has a great fastball, reaching 95 mph with a ton of extension that increases its perceived velocity," Koerth continued. "Where his heater differs is his uniquely high release point, giving the pitch a steep downhill appearance from his towering 6'8" frame. A slider and curveball are Morrison's go-to off-speed pitches, but commanding them in the strike zone is still a work in progress.”
While Misiorowski’s early critiques highlighted a chaotic delivery, Morrison’s is more controlled but less fluid. Misiorowski’s fastball, once hitting 100 mph with elite spin, has evolved with improved command.
Morrison’s potential mirrors this trajectory, and with the Brewers’ knack for nurturing pitching talent, he could follow a similar path to success in the majors.
