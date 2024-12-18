Mets Suggested As Fit For Brewers Hurler After 4-Year Stint In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers definitely are going to look different by the time the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicks off.
Milwaukee already has lost two big pieces of the organization this offseason. The Brewers traded two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in a deal that actually "surprised" the superstar. Former Milwaukee star Willy Adames also left the organization, but he did it through free agency by signing with the San Francisco Giants.
Williams and Adames are two big-name players so it's not shocking they have been talked about a lot. Another player who is available and could end up elsewhere is veteran relief pitcher Hoby Milner. He was non-tendered by the Brewers and is available on the open market.
It's unknown where he will go at this point, but FanSided's Noah Wright suggested the New York Mets as a fit.
"The Mets currently only have one left-handed reliever on their depth chart, and that’s Danny Young," Wright said. "But the Milwaukee Brewers non-tendered a lefty bullpen arm that has a lot of potential to rebound in 2025. Hoby Milner’s ERA went from just 1.82 in 2023 to 4.73 the next season. But this is the only thing that has changed over the past two years.
"Milner struck out 23.4 percent of opponents with a 5.2 percent walk rate in 2023. In 2024, the lefty had a 23.9 K percent and an identical 5.2 BB percent. His HR/9 went from 0.70 to 0.84. His underlying ERA estimators mostly got better. Milner had a 3.13 FIP, 3.43 SIERA, and 3.66 xFIP in 2023. Meanwhile, in 2024, he saw those improve to a 3.14 FIP, 3.08 SIERA, and 3.15 xFIP."
Milner logged a 4.73 ERA in 2024 across 61 outings. Where he will call home in 2025?
More MLB: Why Ex-Brewers Star Devin Williams Was 'Surprised' About Yankees Trade