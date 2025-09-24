Milwaukee Brewers Get Major Trevor Megill Update
The Milwaukee Brewers got a positive update about All-Star closer Trevor Megill.
The Brewers All-Star took the mound on Tuesday for a bullpen and afterward MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that it went better than his previous bullpen outing and if all goes his way over the next few days, he could be positioned to return on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds at the big league level.
"A much better report today from Trevor Megill after a multi 'inning' bullpen session," McCalvy said. "He’s graduated from 'decent' to 'way more decent' and, provided he recovers well, is on track to face hitters Friday and potentially pitch Sunday vs. Cincinnati."
At this point in the season, you can't really ask for a much more positive update than this from McCalvy. When healthy, Megill can be a game-changer for this already dominant Brewers team. Milwaukee is 95-63 as of writing and hasn't even had Megill since August 24th. The Brewers have maintained their dominance and are potentially going to get another weapon to help out arguably the team's biggest weakness.
Milwaukee is approaching the franchise record for wins in a season and is about to get a guy back with a career-best 2.54 ERA in 49 appearances. What else could fans ask for at this point? Milwaukee arguably should be considered the top contender in general in the National League right now even without Megill. With him, it shouldn't be a question. This Brewers team has a chance to do something special.
Megill shined last year while replacing Devin Williams when he was injured. Last year, he had a 2.72 ERA in 48 outings, to go along with 21 saves. This season, he has the 2.54 ERA and a 58-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 innings pitched with 30 saves. The Brewers are trending upwards at the right time and tha'ts only going to become more the case as we get closer to the regular season coming to an end. What a great update.