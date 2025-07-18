MLB Insider Reveals Trade Update On Brewers' Freddy Peralta
Milwaukee Brewers fans have been frightened about losing their ace.
Despite Milwaukee’s sparkling 56-40 record entering the second half — which has the Crew within one game of the division-leading Chicago Cubs — trade rumors have continued swirling around two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta.
The Brewers have a history of trading their stars just as they enter prime age, which has lent credence to buzz surrounding Peralta, whose departure would deflate American Family Field and the fans that fill it. Peralta leads Major League Baseball in wins with 11 (tied with New York Yankees’ Max Fried). He has a 2.66 ERA and 1.06 WHIP to go along with 118 strikeouts across 20 starts in 2025 (111 2/3 innings pitched).
Peralta held down the front of Milwaukee’s rotation to begin the year as Brandon Woodruff and others continued their recovery from injuries (this was also before the addition of revelation Quinn Priester and the explosive arrival of Jacob Misiorowski). In short, Milwaukee’s season wouldn’t be the success that it currently is without Peralta.
Luckily for the Brewers, they won’t have to experience what life’s like without Peralta anytime soon, at least according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who reported a trade update on Peralta.
“Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Minnesota’s Joe Ryan have also been floated as possible trade chips, though sources said the two right-handers are unlikely to be moved before the Deadline,” Feinsand revealed.
Feinsand’s intel is sure to help massage away fears held by Brewers fans that Peralta might be on the move. Nothing can be called official until August 1, but it sounds like Milwaukee’s front office is doing the right thing and keeping Peralta around.
