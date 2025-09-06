MLB Writer Expresses Concern For Brewers With 2025 Season Winding Down
The Milwaukee Brewers still lead the National League Central by 5 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs and own the best record in Major League Baseball. They have found ways to win games without having much power in their lineup and have relied on fundamentals to help them stay in contention. This comes after they lost Willy Adames in free agency and traded closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Year in and year out, the Brewers keep contending, even after suffering major losses. However, they aren't invincible, and with the postseason approaching, there are certainly some question marks with Milwaukee.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report expressed concern that with three weeks to go in the regular season, the Brewers may in fact be regressing.
MLB Writer Fears Brewers Are Regressing
"After watching this squad go 53-16 from late May through mid-August—a 162-game pace of 124.4 wins over the course of almost half of the season—this recent, let's call it a 'prolonged blip' of 11 losses in 19 games felt quite out of place," Miller wrote.
"They're still somewhat comfortably in first place in the race for home-field advantage through the World Series, but both Jacob Misiorowski and Brandon Woodruff have an ERA north of 8.00 since mid-August while Andrew Vaughn has freefallen back to earth after his absurd first 29 games with the Brew Crew."
The Brewers still are in good shape as the postseason nears, but they do look a little bit vulnerable. Trevor Megill should be back in time for the postseason, but they will be without Shelby Miller, who injured his elbow on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The bullpen has certainly taken some major hits in recent weeks, and their rotation doesn't look quite as strong with Woodruff and Misiorowski struggling. This means the Brewers have some issues to address with the 2025 regular season winding down.
They still look like a threat to win a World Series title, but the cracks may be starting to show for Milwaukee.
It will certainly be interesting to see if they can rebound with three weeks left in the season and get back to their winning ways. They had a 14-game winning streak in August, their second such streak of 10 games or longer this year.
We'll see what comes next for the Brewers.
