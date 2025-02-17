MLB Writer Proposes Wild Brewers-Blue Jays Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Milwaukee Brewers are loaded and looking like a team that can win 90-plus games once again in 2025.
Milwaukee has reached this threshold in three of the last four years. Although the Brewers have done pretty much nothing but win over the last four years, they've become underrated and almost an afterthought in the National League.
Other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets have gotten all of the buzz throughout the offseason but Milwaukee should be getting much more praise than it is getting. The Brewers have a lot of talent but what if they added another big piece?
FanSided's Zach Pressnell made a hypothetical proposal that would send Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Milwaukee.
"Brewers receive: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (and) Blue Jays receive: 1B Tyler Black, SS/3B Jesus Made, 3B Brock Wilken, (and) RHP Josh Knoth. This deal would be made on the back of Brewers young first baseman Tyler Black. Black, 24, is a former top prospect, but he slashed a measly .204/.316/.245 in a short big league stint during the 2024 season. He's much better than these numbers indicate as he slashed .272/.402/.453 in 315 career minor league games.
"Jesus Made is one of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects heading into the 2025 season. Made, 17, slashed a ridiculous .331/.458/.554 with six home runs, six triples, and nine doubles in 51 games of rookie ball last year. He has some incredible raw tools."
This is a fun idea, but doesn't seem likely. It was framed as a nightmare for the Chicago Cubs, which this absolutely would. Guerrero is going to be a free agent at the end of the season if he doesn't land an extension with Toronto. Maybe that could make a somewhat possible because it would be a high-price for one year, but there is no way the Brewers would ever offer Guerrero the type of deal he's going to get in free agency or as an extension from Milwaukee.
The Brewers already are a great team. It would be nice to do something like this, but it seems like much more of a pipe dream than anything.
