Padres-Brewers Trade Buzz Heating Up; San Diego Linked To Ace
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball for most of the year, but they have a few tough decisions to make in the coming months.
Milwaukee has become notorious for trading its top talent and replacing these players with internal options who turn into stars. They could look to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, before his contract runs out at the end of next season.
FanSided's MLB insider Freddy Peralta recently listed the San Diego Padres as the best fit in a potential Peralta trade this offseason. It's unclear if the Brewers will look to move him, but the Padres have already shown a willingness to trade prospects for stars.
MLB insider lists Padres as fit for Freddy Peralta
"This is going to be a really, really difficult decision for the Brewers. Peralta is in a similar category as Willy Adames was in Milwaukee: loved by teammates, a core player, and someone who loves being a Brewer," Murray wrote. "But teams will come calling Milwaukee and there will be intriguing offers for Peralta, who has one year remaining on his contract. This is around the time the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Josh Hader. It’s around the time the Brewers contemplated trading Adames, electing to keep him and turn down offers for young, high-end players.
"And gosh, this feels like something Padres executive A.J. Preller would really like. The Padres need starting pitching, with Dylan Cease and Michael King facing uncertain futures after this season. Maybe Preller looks to the free-agent market instead after gutting the farm system at the trade deadline. But I expect him to call."
The Padres are still looking to chase the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, and they might take a step back in the offseason. San Diego is set to lose Michael King and Dylan Cease in free agency, so a trade for a player like Peralta might make sense.
For the Brewers, this deal could revolve around the potential return. If they can land a replacement option for Peralta, alongside other talented prospects, the Brewers could make a deal happen.
Right now, Milwaukee's sights are on the World Series. But these sights could be on a blockbuster trade in the coming months.
More MLB: Brewers Young Star Under Fire, Labeled Milwaukee's 'Worst Player'