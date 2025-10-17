Pat Murphy Defends Jacob Misiorowski Decision As Brewers Near Extinction
Baseball is a cruel sport, because Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was both his team's best player and the losing pitcher in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.
Facing a star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, Misiorowski went five strong innings in relief of opener Aaron Ashby, who recorded just one out. But he recorded only two outs in the sixth, and surrendered two runs (one earned). The big blow came on an RBI single from second baseman Tommy Edman.
Should the flamethrowing Misiorowski been removed from the game before the sixth inning, giving the bullpen a tie game and a clean frame to work with? Brewers manager Pat Murphy didn't think so, even after the 3-1 loss put the Brewers one game from elimination, with four consecutive wins needed to stay alive.
Murphy explains leaving Misiorowski in
In theory, it would have been Abner Uribe the Brewers called upon to start the sixth if Murphy had decided Misiorowski was done. But the skipper leaned on the hot hand, which was an entirely defensible move, even if it didn't pay off.
"It wasn't like he got crushed,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “He threw the ball unbelievable. He gave us the best chance to win there. Abner has not been throwing the ball like he normally has. I had to make a decision who's a better match-up (against Edman). Miz was the best player on the field for us today, and he was fantastic."
As a matter of fact, Murphy followed the "perfect pitching plan" we outlined for Game 3 on this site almost to a T. It held the Dodgers to three runs, which is good enough to win on some nights, but not with the way LA's pitching staff is cooking right now.
Was Thursday the last we'll see of Misiorowski this season? The odds would say yes, but his skipper pointed out that he's going to be rested enough to pitch in a potential Game 7.
“If we can do something extraordinary, he's lined up to pitch the last game," Murphy said, per McCalvy.
