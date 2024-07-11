Brewers Surprisingly Linked To Angels Hurler As Trade Deadline Acquisition
With the July 30 trade deadline approaching, the rumor mill has been churning out possible trades left and right.
The Milwaukee Brewers could find themselves looking for the perfect trade partner in the coming weeks, and one insider suggests that the Los Angeles Angels have exactly what they're looking for.
"The Angels are under no obligation to move Soriano, who won't qualify for free agency until after the 2028 season," CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson wrote on Monday morning. "We know they'll get calls on him, however, and we suspect it may become apparent to them that trading him for a quality return would do more for their long-term prospects than keeping him around for another season or two.
"Soriano generates a lot of grounders with his upper-90s sinker, as well as a lot of whiffs with his spike curveball. His control has improved as the season has burned on, and a team convinced he's a starter for the long haul could pony up. Potential suitors: (Cleveland) Guardians, (St. Louis) Cardinals, Brewers."
The righty has a 3.87 ERA with a 67-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 81 1/3 innings pitched across 16 games this season.
This is one of the few trade hypotheticals that would make sense for both sides. The Angels are looking for prospects and the Brewers would typically shy away from giving up talent for the future; however, Soriano would be under team control until 2028.
It would not be cheap in terms of prospect capital to acquire a quality starting pitcher for 4 1/2 seasons but the Brewers would benefit form a cheap, controllable hurler to solidify the rotation for years to come. It seems unlikely that the Angels would move a player so far away from free agency but if he is available, he could make sense for Milwaukee.
