Introducing Milwaukee Brewers On SI, A New Home For Fans Of The NL Central Leaders
The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting atop the National League Central as they continue to surpass expectations with an evolving core of players.
With the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline looming, the Brewers will explore all avenues to improve the club in the present without jeopardizing the future.
The priority remains the starting rotation, as lesser-impact additions such as Dallas Keuchel and Aaron Civale are not going to be enough to take this roster over the top. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold will have one last run with star shortstop Willy Adames before he reaches free agency this offseason. While the organization typically leans conservative, he'll want to make this postseason run count.
Here to cover what projects to be a wild trade deadline and beyond is Milwaukee Brewers On SI, part of Sports Illustrated's regional coverage. The site will provide daily content for the latest breaking news, inside scoops, rumors, prospects updates and more.
Follow along with the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated umbrella with myself, Scott Neville, our lead writer Stephen Mottram and the rest of the team.