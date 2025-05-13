Red Sox-Brewers Trade Idea Sees Milwaukee Abruptly Cut Ties With $34 Million Slugger
There's been a surprising amount of chatter about the Milwaukee Brewers selling at the trade deadline.
It's not as though the Brewers are so far out of the playoff race already that they can't turn the season around. The idea is that the market will be so heavily skewed in favor of sellers this year, though, that Milwaukee could capitalize on a few veteran trade chips.
Freddy Peralta, the Brewers' top starting pitcher, would draw massive interest from contenders if Milwaukee make him available. But don't sleep on the allure of one of their big bats, too.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins is having a nice rebound year after struggling in 2024. His two-year, $34 million contract looked like an issue when he exercised his player option for 2025, but it could work out in the Brewers' favor if they recouped some prospects for him.
Meanwhile, reporter Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe suggested the Boston Red Sox, who have a high-profile vacancy at first base, could be a trade destination for Hoskins on Monday.
"The Sox could use a right-handed-hitting first baseman with power to balance their lineup," Abraham wrote.. "Maybe the Brewers would part with Rhys Hoskins, who will be a free agent after the season."
With a .276/.384/.423 slash line, Hoskins has already become an attractive target to any team looking for more offense with an opening at first base or designated hitter. The Red Sox, who have been unable to sway superstar Rafael Devers into moving to first after Triston Casas' injury, surely qualify.
But bad would things have to get for Milwaukee to pull the plug on this season? If they're in first place in July, they of course won't sell, but could they do it if they're five games back? Seven?
It's either going to be a fascinating storyline to track if the Brewers stay below .500, or a total moot point if they get hot.
