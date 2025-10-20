Three Players Brewers Could Target After Winning 2025 World Series
The Milwaukee Brewers are eliminated, and to make matters worse, they're still being forced to watch the same round of the playoffs in which they were snuffed out.
After falling to the world-class Los Angeles Dodgers in four straight games, the Brewers will be spectators as the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays do battle on Monday night to determine LA's opponent in the World Series.
The Brewers know they're close to being World Series viable, but their team is also likely to look a lot different when opening day rolls around. So, working within the usual parameters of Milwakee's budget, we've picked out a free agent from each team still playing for a title that might make sense to join the Brewers in their quest to get over the hump.
Toronto Blue Jays - SP Chris Bassitt
The Brewers love a mercenary starting pitcher. They found some success with Jose Quintana this season, and the same goes for some blasts from the past like Colin Rea, Wade Miley, and Adrian Houser.
Bassitt won't make anything close to the $21 million average annual value from his last contract this offseason, so while other teams are bidding big numbers on Brandon Woodruff, it would be no surprise to see the Brewers sneak in and sign this aging former All-Star.
Los Angeles Dodgers - RP Kirby Yates
Yates' one-year, $13 million deal with the Dodgers turned out to be a major flop, due equally to injury concerns and his 5.23 ERA in 50 appearances. But that could make him affordable for the Brewers, who also quietly need a bit more bullpen help to shore up a pitching staff that tired out as the year wound down.
Of course, we don't know if Yates is close to fully healthy entering the offseason or if he wants to continue pitching next year at age 39. But he was so dominant for the Texas Rangers last year that it's easy to be tempted by the possibility of catching lightning in a bottle again.
Seattle Mariners - 3B Eugenio Suárez
This feels the least realistic of the three, if we're being honest. But the Brewers could go after Suárez to be their primary first baseman instead of the below-average defensive third baseman he's become in his mid-thirties. And although the Mariners also have a first baseman hitting free agency, Suárez will probably be cheaper due to his age.
Couldn't the Brewers, who only scored four runs in the NLCS, use a guy who blasted 49 home runs this past season? They might never be big spenders, but if the market is somewhat cool on this two-time All-Star, there's a chance the Brewers could pounce.
More MLB: Brewers Can't Put Off Freddy Peralta Trade Decision Until Midseason